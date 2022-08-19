CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMRT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

NYSE SMRT opened at 3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.05. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.22 and a 52 week high of 15.14.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,728 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.