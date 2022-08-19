CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

