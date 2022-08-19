CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.17 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

