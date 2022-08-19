CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 3.84 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of 2.12 and a 12-month high of 13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Profile



23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

