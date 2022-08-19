CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 419,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 229,252 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 13.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 282,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 13.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LWLG opened at $11.44 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

