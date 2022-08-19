CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is -18.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

