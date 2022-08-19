Curve DAO Token Trading Down 24% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $560.44 million and $175.69 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,806,728,985 coins and its circulating supply is 528,166,463 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

