CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

