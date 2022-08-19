CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.04. 337,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

