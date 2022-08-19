DAOstack Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $599,820.40 and approximately $204.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,444.47 or 1.00066282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00049989 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026759 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

