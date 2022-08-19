Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 87516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000. In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter purchased 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,883,000 shares in the company, valued at C$732,450. Also, Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.