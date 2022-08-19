Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,746.86

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $43,746.86 and approximately $116.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

