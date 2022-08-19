David Apelian Sells 5,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.30 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

