DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $106.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DaVita by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DaVita by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

