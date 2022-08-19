DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 379,807 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $38.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

