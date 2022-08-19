Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Tops $25.06 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $25.06 million and $985,931.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
