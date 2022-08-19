DeHive (DHV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90,504.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $591,827.47 and approximately $90,504.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00790863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
