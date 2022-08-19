Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.