dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNTL. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$18.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.31.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

