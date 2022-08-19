DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

XRAY stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

