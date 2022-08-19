DerivaDAO Price Down 18.3% This Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and $161,747.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00802725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
