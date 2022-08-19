Desjardins Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.22.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.78. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $122.26 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.