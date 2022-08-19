Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates £138.20 Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £108.65 ($131.28) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion and a PE ratio of -45.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,507.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,972.59.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

