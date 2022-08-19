Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.06

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €160.06 ($163.33) and traded as high as €170.30 ($173.78). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €168.20 ($171.63), with a volume of 315,385 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

