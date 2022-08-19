Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.45. 222,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,898,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

