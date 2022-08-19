Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Cap Reaches $6.93 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 139,113,037 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
