DG Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,947. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

