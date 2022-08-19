DG Capital Management LLC Buys 176,580 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for about 4.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. 16,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,220. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

