DG Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,131 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of MannKind worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,643. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

