DG Capital Management LLC Sells 27,048 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Forum Merger IV worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMIV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 677,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth about $8,766,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth about $6,088,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth about $5,094,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

