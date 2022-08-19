DG Capital Management LLC Sells 27,048 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

DG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of MDH Acquisition worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDH. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,140,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,374,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

MDH Acquisition Stock Performance

MDH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.