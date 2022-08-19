Digital Fitness (DEFIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $268,285.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $268,285.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,463 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.