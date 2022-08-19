Digital Fitness (DEFIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $268,285.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $268,285.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00792817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,463 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.