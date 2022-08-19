Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,191,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

