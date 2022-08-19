Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 3.1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $34.00. 422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of SaaS and technology, and the fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

