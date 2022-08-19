Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Up 4.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.71. 6,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,140,000.

