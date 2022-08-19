Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Sells £241,070.70 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC opened at GBX 142 ($1.72) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.60 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.48%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

