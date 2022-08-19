Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and $992.47 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00259528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.