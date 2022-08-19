Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,057 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

