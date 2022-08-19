Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

