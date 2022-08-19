Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.16

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 2503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 228.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

