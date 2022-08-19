Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,753 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.