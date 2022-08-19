Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) COO Sells $176,036.21 in Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DRE opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

