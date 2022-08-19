DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.08.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $26.23 on Monday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.