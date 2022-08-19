EasyFi Reaches Market Cap of $685,151.34 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $685,151.34 and approximately $63,068.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

