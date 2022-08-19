eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) PT Lowered to €8.30

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30.
About eDreams ODIGEO
