eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) PT Lowered to €8.30

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EDDRF remained flat at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

