EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Cuts Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Price Target to $5.00

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hour Loop Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HOUR opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Hour Loop has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.
Hour Loop Company Profile
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
