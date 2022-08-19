Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,858. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.