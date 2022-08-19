Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

