Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 41,287 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,461 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.