Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.93. 969,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,275,964. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

